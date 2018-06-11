SOCIAL PHOTOS: Food lovers enjoy Jamming with the Lambs

An 80-strong crowd attended, drawn from Brisbane, Ipswich, Gold Coast and the Scenic Rim.

GUESTS who attended the Eat Local Week event, Jamming with the Lambs at Towri Sheep Farm, were treated to a night of good food, wine and jazz under the stars.

An 80-strong crowd attended the event on Saturday night, drawing people from Brisbane, Ipswich, Gold Coast and the Scenic Rim.

Guests arrived in the afternoon to meet and cuddle the sheep, including newborn Uno. Farmer Carolyn Davidson and her daughter Dallas were on hand to chat to guests about the sheep, the milk and the farm operation.

The long-tabled shared plate meal with paired wine, was created by Scenic Rim regional food ambassador Cameron Matthews, of Winston Restaurant and consultant group chef to Spicers Retreats.

The menu featured a selection of Towri cheeses, bread from Arthur Clive's Family Bakehouse, assorted Scenic Rim winter vegetables, Tamborine Mountain rhubarb, Green Lane Coffee, Lavender tea from Scenic Rim Lavender and Rathdowney honey.

Wines were provided by Witches Falls Winery and The Overflow 1895 Estate and beers from Scenic Rim Brewery (including the new Ewe Brew milk stout).

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen and State MP for Scenic Rim, Jon Krause, attended with guests from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office Brisbane.

Thanks to Susie Cunningham for sending in these photos.

