DAY two of CMC Rocks Queensland has got underway to a cracking start with Australian country music legend Lee Kernaghan making an appearance in the opening set.

The Wolfe Brothers described Kernaghan as "their brother", before he joined them on stage.

So far day two of the festival has remained dry, and there was minimal traffic getting into the grounds.

There are already thousands of punters, many wearing their best boots, enjoying the music.