Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor

Social media's worrying trends

22nd Feb 2021 12:18 PM

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

"Trump's delusions and lies" (QT, 16/02/21) and "freedom of expression is our right" (QT, 10/02/21). These two statements are contradictory in some ways; especially if stated by the same pen.

 

So social media companies ban Donald Trump (QT, 14/01/21) and few rail against it. Denigration and threats are made against the US government. There are many Australians (even those contributing to the QT) who laud this.

 

Remember "we are the envy of the world" with the way we treated the coronavirus (QT, 21/12/20). Now as I sit and print this I wonder why that my two sisters-in-law on 18/02/21 (one in Ohio and one in Washington State) have been twice vaccinated for covid19 and I have heard of no one in Queensland who has.

 

Now facebook has done some more banning and it is news of Australia.

Now QT writers, remember those who wrote "freedom of expression is our right", so where are you now.

 

Trump had no freedom according to you, so what are you going to do about this now?

 

The Queensland Premier is now (18/02/21) "very concerned" with the ban. Strange that? We can be loud and verbose about America in the past but can we cope when an American company turns on us Australians?

 

Remember, QT writers, "we are the envy of the world."

 

Glenda Carroll

Bundamba

donald trump letters to the editor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mobile tattooist makes mark after insurance shut down

        Premium Content Mobile tattooist makes mark after insurance shut down

        News An Ipswich tattoo artist who was forced to close her business last year due to a huge insurance bill has found success with a new venture on four wheels

        Man in critical condition after motorised skateboard crash

        Premium Content Man in critical condition after motorised skateboard crash

        News The 30-year-old suffered serious head and eye injuries in the accident

        Expensive joy ride adds to woman’s jail time

        Premium Content Expensive joy ride adds to woman’s jail time

        News A woman with a worsening criminal history has been locked up for longer after...

        History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

        Premium Content History as first Queenslander gets COVID vaccine

        Health Queensland’s coronavirus vaccine campaign starts on Gold Coast