Social media's worrying trends

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

"Trump's delusions and lies" (QT, 16/02/21) and "freedom of expression is our right" (QT, 10/02/21). These two statements are contradictory in some ways; especially if stated by the same pen.

So social media companies ban Donald Trump (QT, 14/01/21) and few rail against it. Denigration and threats are made against the US government. There are many Australians (even those contributing to the QT) who laud this.

Remember "we are the envy of the world" with the way we treated the coronavirus (QT, 21/12/20). Now as I sit and print this I wonder why that my two sisters-in-law on 18/02/21 (one in Ohio and one in Washington State) have been twice vaccinated for covid19 and I have heard of no one in Queensland who has.

Now facebook has done some more banning and it is news of Australia.

Now QT writers, remember those who wrote "freedom of expression is our right", so where are you now.

Trump had no freedom according to you, so what are you going to do about this now?

The Queensland Premier is now (18/02/21) "very concerned" with the ban. Strange that? We can be loud and verbose about America in the past but can we cope when an American company turns on us Australians?

Remember, QT writers, "we are the envy of the world."

Glenda Carroll

Bundamba