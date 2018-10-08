Socceroos ace backs Ipswich player's A-League prospects

AS a former international striker, John Aloisi enjoys working with exciting young attacking footballers.

So the Brisbane Roar head coach was eager to welcome Ipswich product Dylan Wenzel-Halls into his A-League environment.

"He's settling in well,'' Aloisi said.

"He's been working hard in pre-season and he's getting up to the speed of things.

"I've been impressed with his work ethic and he's willing to learn. And he's a natural goal scorer so that's important for us that we've got a striker that loves scoring and wants to score goals all the time.''

Wenzel-Halls demonstrated that by netting 23 goals in 11 games for Western Pride before securing his first A-League contract.

Former goal-scoring ace Aloisi was thrilled to see Wenzel-Halls find the net in last weekend's 3-0 trial win over a Brisbane Select combination.

"It's always good for a striker to score goals and get a bit of confidence,'' the coach said, having kept a keen eye of the Ipswich talent.

"And it was a good finish.

"I see it every day in training. He can finish well so it's important that he just keeps on working on his all-round game; understand the way we want to play as a team and we know the goals will come for him.''

Brisbane Roar footballer Dylan Wenzel-Halls is making a smooth transition from state league to A-League training. Paul Smith/Brisbane Roar

Finalising his team for Roar's 2018/19 A-League season opener against Central Coast on October 21, the former Socceroo said it was satisfying seeing emerging strikers sharpen their skills.

"I do really enjoy working with all our young kids and try and help them with their game and improve as players,'' Aloisi said.

"I've always got a soft spot for strikers, being one myself, and I can just see he (Wenzel-Halls) really hits the ball cleanly when he strikes the ball at goal and that's something not many people have.

"Dylan certainly has got that.''

Aloisi said Roar would complete their A-League preparation with an internal game next week as a final hit-out before their opening game of the 2018/19 national league season.