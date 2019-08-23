Soaring Eagles set sights on elusive grand slam

EXPERIENCED: Goodna's Corey Kirk will lead the club in the Division Two grand final on Sunday.

EXPERIENCED: Goodna's Corey Kirk will lead the club in the Division Two grand final on Sunday. Cordell Richardson

RUGBY LEAGUE: Goodna stalwart and A-Grade coach Corey Kirk will lead the club's Second Division premiership tilt as the club targets an elusive grand slam.

It is an irrefutable sign of dominance and depth. To secure the rare feat, the club must win every senior grade.

Kirk said the Eagles had never achieved a grand slam despite dominating the Rugby League Ipswich landscape for decades and it was their major goal on the eve of the finals.

"We set out to do it every year but we've never been able to do it,” he said.

"We're not counting our chickens. There is a lot footy to be played.”

Kirk said the club was in the best position it had ever been at the end of the regular season to pull off the whitewash with Colts, Reserve and A-Grade as strong as he has seen in 15-plus years at the club.

He said division two was the first of the four trophies in its sights and Goodna needed to win it to get the club on the front foot.

"I think we play Brothers in all senior games, so it would be good to get the wood on them early,” he said.

"Obviously, the ultimate goal is to win A-Grade.”

Long-term A-Grader Kirk retired last year due to a bulging disc in his back but was roped into running out in Second Division following the first match this season.

Kirk was at the ground coaching the under-13s and division two was the next game.

A lack of players prompted a mayday call to Kirk, who always keeps his boots in his car.

He enjoyed the relaxed pace and social atmosphere of the lower grade and decided to play on.

His experience has been invaluable for the team and he has relished the opportunity to impart his wealth of rugby league wisdom.

"There are no sheep stations on the outcome,” he said.

"It is a good mix of young fellas and older heads.

"For the younger guys it is a chance to learn and develop.

"Being out there on the field is different from coaching.

"You can see how they respond in certain pressure situations. I've really enjoyed that aspect.

"For the older guys it is just an opportunity to play footy again.

"That's the whole nature of it. It is a bit of fun.

"But we've made the grand final and I want to try to win it.”

Kirk said there was always a place for second division within the Rugby League Ipswich landscape because it offered an alternative to the more competitive A and reserve grades.

Game Day

RLI Division Two grand final: Sunday (4pm) - Goodna v Brothers.

Tom Bushnell