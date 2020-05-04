Soar like an eagle

THE INTRUST Super Cup’s most capped player Phil Dennis will bolster the Goodna Eagles should a shortened RLI A-Grade competition proceed.

Over 17 consecutive seasons the Souths Logan Magpies great racked up a remarkable 282 games in the state league, surpassing the previous record held by Redcliffe Dolphins stalwart Troy Lindsay (270) in round 20 against the Townsville Blackhawks at Davies Park in 2018.

Dennis’ longevity in what is one of the world’s toughest football leagues is a testament to his courage, skill and willpower.

It is that unrelenting attitude and wealth of experience which Goodna coach Corey Kirk hopes Dennis offers his squad as it looks to return to grand final day after slipping up in last year’s semis.

“Phil plays at lock or in the halves,” Kirk said.

“He will bring experience and a calmness.”

Souths Logan Magpies icon Phil Dennis is set to turn Goodna Eagle this season. Picture: Scott Davis.

Dennis lands at Goodna after linking with Keiron Lander and the Ipswich Jets.

Having wound up his illustrious career with the Magpies, he still felt he had plenty to offer at the Intrust Super Cup level.

When Jets head coach Lander offered an opportunity to play on, Dennis accepted the lifeline and began training at North Ipswich.

After Lander decided Dennis would start his Jets journey in the RLI, he and other fringe players were assigned to local clubs, with Dennis posted to Goodna.

“It has worked out nicely,” Kirk said.

“He still has the fire burning. We hope to see him at the Jets at some stage. Hopefully, he uses Goodna to play good footy, then moves on up there. But I anticipate he will start with us. It will be great to see him in a black and blue jersey.”

It has not yet been determined if the Jets’ top squad and colts will join the RLI A-Grade competition but it is a very real possibility with Lander and RLI chairman Gary Parker already in talks regarding player allocations.

Kirk said he was unsure how RLI could fairly distribute the elite talents.

“I don’t know how you would work out who gets what players when we haven’t played yet,” he said.

“If you look at the rosters, can you really judge by looking at names on paper.

“If they do come back it’s fair game but they would need to be split evenly.

“We’re seen as one of the stronger clubs but we do a lot of work to assemble the squad.”

Kirk suggested the top 15 players should sit out.

He said this would keep the competition as evenly fought as possible.

“That’d be the preference,” he said.

“But if everyone is given the green light, so be it, we’re not going to kick and scream.

“So it is working out how you do it in a fair and just way.

“If they have links to junior clubs let them play there.

“A lot of players go back to their (original) clubs after they finish their (Intrust Super Cup) careers and they breathe life into local footy.

“It is great to see those guys representing their communities. Otherwise, divvy them up evenly and make sure everyone is happy with the process.”

Kirk said the presence of the Jets would undoubtedly strengthen A-Grade this season but he had reservations about how it may impact the competition and individual clubs in future.

“It would be a strong comp,” he said.

“There are some quality players around but what does that do for the rest of the com in the future. For example, if West End get Cleeland and Lenehan, and they have a great year but are back to square one next year, what does that do to them, so I think we have to be thinking long term. At the end of the day, we need some footy. The players are all chomping at the bit.”