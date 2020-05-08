Soap, toilet paper thefts cost ratepayers hundreds

MARCH has proven to be a month of unwelcome malice in the Somerset region, with numerous acts of callous damage inflicting a bill of several hundred dollars on ratepayers.

The Somerset Regional Council’s latest vandalism report reveals public toilets were popular targets among vandals, with three separate incidents committed across two towns.

On March 17, damage was reportedly found to toilet roll holders and a door at the Coachstop Toilets on William St, Kilcoy.

One week later, on March 24, soap dispensers were also reported stolen from the same toilets.

On the same date, soap dispensers were also stolen from the Moore Public Toilets along the D’Aguilar Highway.

Council forked out $412 to cover the costs of these acts, bringing the total cost of vandalism since January to $1484.

On a more positive note, no vandalism costs were reported for the month of April.

The council report also includes a month-by-month breakdown of vandalism costs so far this financial year: