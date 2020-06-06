Menu
It is predicted that Ipswich will see some showers next week. Cordell Richardson
Soak up some sunshine before it rains

Toni Benson-Rogan
6th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
THIS weekend will be a great chance to catch some rays before rain is expected to hit the region next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a sunny day today, with with temperatures to reach a maximum of 24 degrees.

Overnight it'll drop to a chilly seven degrees before warming up again to 25 degrees tomorrow. 

There's a 20 per cent chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday, which then increases to 50 per cent on Wednesday and Thursday.

It's predicted Ipswich will receive up to 5mm of rain.

ipswich weather weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

