Soak up some sunshine before it rains

It is predicted that Ipswich will see some showers next week. Cordell Richardson

THIS weekend will be a great chance to catch some rays before rain is expected to hit the region next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts a sunny day today, with with temperatures to reach a maximum of 24 degrees.

Overnight it'll drop to a chilly seven degrees before warming up again to 25 degrees tomorrow.

There's a 20 per cent chance of showers on Monday and Tuesday, which then increases to 50 per cent on Wednesday and Thursday.

It's predicted Ipswich will receive up to 5mm of rain.