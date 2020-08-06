Smart career choice giving graduates best chance of work

UNPRECEDENTED growth in Ipswich is bringing new families, new schools and new job opportunities for those ready, willing and able to take on a career in teaching.

A report published by the Springfield Regional Jobs Committee shows primary and secondary teachers are among the region's top-10 in demand based on the forecast number of teachers needed to fill positions by 2022.

According to the Regional Development Australia Ipswich and West Moreton branch, a shortage of male teachers means men who decide to pursue a career in the classroom will have a strong chance of finding work locally if they complete their qualifications to a suitable standard.

James MacDonald recently graduated from the University of Southern Queensland with a Bachelor of Secondary Education and has since started a role at St Augustine's College.

The career path is a far cry from the life Mr MacDonald envisioned for himself when he finished high school.

After studying engineering, he soon realised teaching was the smarter option for him.

"What I had done was I had chosen my first preference through QTAC, which was engineering at a different university," he said.

"I did that for a year and honestly should've dropped out when one of my friends did in the first few weeks."

After a year of soul searching Mr Macdonald decided to apply to study secondary education at USQ.

"I went on my very first placement in my first semester of education which was just an observation placement and right there is where I decided that teaching was for me," he said.

"I got the opportunity to see a functioning classroom and to see how teachers supported each other which is what convinced me."

The teaching profession is expected to experience a boom in the next couple of years in Springfield.



Demand for teachers is growing and so is the pay.

According to information provided by the Queensland Government, teachers can earn up to $70,000 in their first year on the job.

The prospect of job security and a good salary are just a couple of reasons why USQ Bachelor of Primary Education student Jessica Saggers decided to pursue her career.

"I graduated high school in 2018 and went straight into university in 2019 and now I'm in my second semester of my second year," she said.

Miss Saggers said she had always wanted to become a teacher before finding out how employable the profession was and credits her own school teachers for motivating her.

"They definitely sparked that interest in learning for me and it was something I knew I also wanted to give to future students," she said.

"We have prac during our first year at USQ and it was honestly incredible to get into a classroom so quickly."

Several new schools are set to begin construction in the Springfield region in the coming years.