So who knew what and when?

IT IS interesting how everyone at Ipswich Council claims to have zero knowledge about anything that went on.

It's interesting, because even right back in 2004, questions were being asked about former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale's dealings.

Questions were repeatedly asked in the years since, those in positions of influence always claiming that it was all anti-Ipswich mud-raking, that people had zero right to raise such questions, and such actions were an attack on Ipswich.

But, hey, maybe they were right, and they didn't know anything.

After all, people at the same council continue to parade the claims of great jobs growth, despite the fact that the Ipswich SA4 region has been steadily rising in the unemployment rankings, with the latest statistics released by the Federal Government's Department of Jobs and Small Business showing that the Ipswich SA4 now has the third highest unemployment rate in Australia.

Perhaps they knew nothing - just like Sergeant Schultz of Hogan's Heroes fame - when many others were attempting to speak up, but surely this provides a case to sack them for plain incompetence.

B.D. BRANCH

Ipswich