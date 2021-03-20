‘SO SAD’: Emaciated pup found abandoned at Goodna

Horrific images show a badly malnourished pup who was found abandoned at Goodna. Pic: Adonis Habchi

Horrific images show a badly malnourished pup who was found abandoned at Goodna. Pic: Adonis Habchi

AUTHORITIES will likely prepare to investigate a second possible case of animal cruelty to occur in the Ipswich area in recent weeks.

It comes after a badly emaciated dog, believed to be abandoned, was found at Goodna this past Thursday.

The distressed animal, understood to be a male Staffy, was discovered alone and in serious need of medical attention.

Good Samaritan Adonis Habchi made the tragic find not too far from his home on Arkins Crescent about 2pm.

He took to social media in the hours following to reveal the frightened pup was in such bad shape that it could “hardly walk and was riddled with fleas.”

HEARTBREAK: The young male pup was found abandoned at Goodna on Thursday. Pic: Adonis Habchi

Images he posted online further highlighted the pup’s horrific condition – gaunt and with his ribcage and hip bones protruding.

Heartbroken and in shock, Mr Habchi said the animal’s “eyes were so scared.”

“I can’t believe my eyes, this is so sad,” he wrote.

LOCAL NEWS: Puppy dies after litter dumped under bridge

He said he provided the animal with a small amount of food, water, and a towel to lie on as he awaited the arrival of RSPCA officers.

Mr Habchi said he attempted to comfort the animal while the pair waited.

It is understood the pup was taken to RSPCA’s Ipswich facility where he received urgent medical treatment.

Images posted to social media show just how the animal’s horrific condition is. Pic: Adonis Habchi

A spokesman for the RSPCA is expected to comment on the matter in coming days.

The cowardly act comes little more than a week after a litter of six puppies, believed to be of a similar breed, were found dumped in a shopping bag under a bridge at Walloon.

Tragically, two of the puppies have since died.

The four surviving animals will be ready for adoption in about six weeks after they are desexed.

READ MORE: How long until you can adopt cute rescued puppies

It is unclear at this time whether the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information should contact RSPCA QLD on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625), by emailing cruelty_complaints@rspcaqld.org.au or online at www.rspcaqld.org.au/cruelty

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.