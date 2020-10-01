‘So sad’: Brighton Karen moving to Queensland

Social media sensation Karen from Brighton has said adios to Victoria and is making the move north in her latest gibe at Premier Daniel Andrews' continuing lockdown.

One of the latest in a number of high-profile and wealthy Victorians to make the dash north to escape the state's crippling coronavirus restrictions, the woman dubbed Karen for Brighton will become Karen from Queensland.

Jodi Grollo, who shot to fame when she complained about walking the same streets of Brighton, told her Instagram followers through a hilarious song that she was moving to Queensland after a mandatory two-week stay in a Northern Territory quarantine facility.

And she said the move would probably be permanent.

"I'm leaving on a jet plane, I don't think that I'll be back again," Ms Grollo sang.

"I really don't want to go but Dan is just so full of s**t.

"Why are we listening to all those flogs that don't know, seriously, 'I don't know', 'I can't recall', 'it's wasn't me', 'I don't remember'.

"Bugger off, I'm over, I'm done, I'm out."

Karen from Brighton. Picture: Channel 9

Social media sensation Jodi Grollo has taken several gibes at the Premier. Picture: Instagram/therealkarenfrombriiighton

She then signs off her song by sipping the iconic state beer Victoria Bitter.

Ms Grollo's latest dig at the Premier comes after a bitter war of words over the past few months since she was interviewed on Nine News from Melbourne's Botanic Gardens track and was asked about the new restriction not to cross municipal boundaries while exercising.

"Well, you get sick of walking the same streets," she said. "You know, I've done all of Brighton."

That drew an angry response from the Premier who said "being bored is better than being in intensive care".

Ms Grollo also challenged Mr Andrews to a battle over who wears North Face jackets the best and posted photos of her supporting her local cafe doing takeaway coffees and sipping a Johnnie Walker because she can't walk the Tan anymore.

Her Instagram account that goes by the handle "therealkarenfrombrighton" has now accumulated at least 13,200 followers.

Karen from Brighton sipping a Johnnie Walker because she can’t walk around the Tan. Picture: Instagram

Ms Grollo told her followers it was such a shame she had to move.

"So very sad. Such a shame because I really love Melbourne," she posted.

"Anastasia isn't that much better than Dan but the weather is great (and) life is pretty much normal up there."

The viral celebrity is the daughter of pokies king Bruce Mathieson and the wife of Gianni Grollo, whose family controls the prominent Grollo construction empire.

She said she would be staying at the Howard Springs quarantine hotel in the NT for two weeks before she was free to travel anywhere except Western Australia.

Originally published as 'So sad': Brighton Karen moving to Queensland