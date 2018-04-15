So much to enjoy in this great city

NICE DAY: Along came a couple of old Ipswich friends my daughter had not seen for some time and they shared the table with us.

NICE DAY: Along came a couple of old Ipswich friends my daughter had not seen for some time and they shared the table with us.

AFTER a visit to the doctor and a flu jab for me, my daughter from Wynnum, who was up helping me, took us on a trip to Ipswich City.

First, I was able to go to Ipswich City Council offices to choose and book a seat for the forthcoming Seniors' Concert on May 1 to see Happy Aussie Nomads. I wouldn't want to miss that.

Then, we made our way across Brisbane St to St. Paul's Anglican Church where bright stalls were set up as well as a quilt display.

Nearing lunchtime, we took my walker to the lower level of the area near the old Manse where busy church folk served refreshments which we thoroughly enjoyed.

Along came a couple of old Ipswich friends my daughter had not seen for some time and they shared the table with us.

The ladies serving refreshments were kind enough to bring our food down the steps to us to save 82-year-old legs walking up to the verandah where other Ipswich folk had gathered and were chatting and enjoying light food from the menu.

A short walk and we were at the Ipswich Festival Art show in St Paul's Hall which is exhibiting paintings, drawings printmaking, photography and sculpture, all of which will be on show this weekend and next week.

It is amazing what one can learn by looking at the work of others.

Certainly, "art is in the eye of the beholder”, but from the moment one walks in the door, colours and talent are eye-catching and inspiring.

If ever you think Ipswich is a dull place, don't miss Cynthia Copeley's Hip to be Swich. It is really well portrayed.

JUNE KAY

East Ipswich