‘So it is someone else’s fault?’: Gus slams Seibold

PHIL Gould has slammed the Broncos after their demoralising loss to the Storm and questioned coach Anthony Seibold's reaction to the horror result.

The Broncos suffered a humiliating 40-4 loss at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night and Gould said Seibold's approach to the loss was not helping his side's bid to play finals football.

"They haven't won a title since 2006, and it doesn't look like they're going to be playing finals footy this year either, let alone win the competition," Gould said on The Gus Gould Show on Maquarie Sports Radio.

"It just seems like an extraordinary drought for a club that has had such an advantage over other clubs in terms of recruitment and retention.

"I really thought this was a nice, up and coming roster and I believe they have their best footy in front of them, but last night was a fairly meek demise at the end of the game."

Gould also took aim at some questionable comments from coach Anthony Seibold, saying they were contributing to the mental state of Brisbane's players.

"As I said to the guys they (Storm) are the benchmark, they are the best in the competition," Seibold said.

"We got lapped by them by 36 points so that's how far we've got to go. We are not the first Broncos team to get beat by 40 points by the Storm.

"They have come up here and dominated for 11 years now. So somewhere deep inside this organisation we have got to be better."

Gould called out Seibold for appearing to shift the blame to other areas of the Broncos organisation.

"So it is someone else's fault," Gould said.

"What's his job there? His job is to change the culture and the mindset and mentality of this team and if that is the way he is feeling. Well we are not the only Broncos team that have been flogged it is in the organisation.

"What is that saying about what he has been able to achieve over the last nine months in charge of the team?

"His job is to change the mentality and culture of that team and he is not doing that.

"When your coach talks like that after a loss, I wonder if that mentality is seeping into the players and that last 40 minutes just wasn't good enough for a team that was hoping to leapfrog into the top eight."

