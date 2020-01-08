‘So infuriated’: Why ‘weather girl’ cracked

The British meteorologist who called Liberal MP Craig Kelly a "climate denier" after he refused to link the bushfire crisis to climate change says she's been inundated with messages of "love and support".

"I've got a lot of people from Australia sending me lots of love, lots of support, saying they're really glad that I've said it. They're really glad that I've called out their government," Laura Tobin told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

Laura Tobin said she was enraged at Mr Kelly. Picture: Good Morning Britain

Mr Kelly appeared on the British breakfast program on Monday to defend Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his handling of Australia's bushfire disaster.

But when he told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid there was no link between the crisis and global warming, Tobin couldn't help but jump in.

"Australia had just had, in 2019, their highest year temperature-wise ever recorded," she said.

"At the moment we want everyone in the world to commit to lower our global temperature rise. You have the second highest carbon emission per person on earth and you are burying your head in the sand. This is a climate emergency.

"You're not a climate sceptic, you're a climate denier."

Mr Kelly then wrote on Facebook that Tobin was an "ignorant Pommy weather girl" and told ABC radio she had no idea what she was talking about.

But the seasoned weather presenter, who has a degree in physics and meteorology, said that couldn't be further from the truth.

"I have no agenda, I was just literally telling the facts. And I watched from the sidelines and had the outburst because I was so infuriated by his lack of understanding," Tobin told Good Morning Britain viewers on Tuesday.

Yes I’m a Meteorologist

-A degree in Physics & Meteorology

-4 yrs as an aviation forecaster at the RAF

-12 yrs as a broadcast meteorologist

-Attended a @WMO Climate course last year & upto date with all the science #NotAWeatherGirl #IKnowWhatImTalkingAbout#DoYou?#ClimateChange https://t.co/fvwTpzftTI — Laura Tobin (@Lauratobin1) January 6, 2020

The trainwreck interview has since gone viral in Australia, with Tobin appearing on The Project on Tuesday night.

"I understand you're well in demand now in Australian television because they need people like you," Reid joked.

"I think probably a lot of people don't know the facts and it's nice to explain in a really simple way what is happening," Tobin replied.

Morgan ripped into the Prime Minister while speaking with Mr Kelly. Picture: Good Morning Britain

Morgan also defended his colleague, saying it was Mr Kelly who was ignorant.

"I'm afraid Mr Kelly you are the ignorant one. You are an ignorant fool and we're going to send Laura to dismantle you," he said.

"The moment I heard he called Laura an ignorant Pommy weather girl I was like mate, understand one thing about Laura, she does all her weather reports without auto cue. You try doing that buddy."

On Twitter, Australians apologised to Tobin for the "embarrassment".

"Our apologies - it's embarrassing and humiliating for Australians to see one of our MPs treat you so appallingly - especially when we are so grateful for (the) tireless work of meteorologists through #AustraliaFires. And I don't even know where to start on the misogyny," sustainability adviser Sam Mostyn wrote.