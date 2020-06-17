LAYLA Beech can't wipe the smile off her face because she can now visit her mum in hospital.

Layla's mum B Goncalves is 32 weeks pregnant and has been bedridden at Gold Coast Private Maternity since May with a collapsed disc in her spine.

COVID-19 hospital restrictions prevented her from seeing her 2-year-old daughter until last Tuesday.

B Goncalves hasn't been able to see her 2-year-old daughter, Layla Beech, until this week. Picture: Jerad Williams

The Runaway Bay mum said she couldn't help but cry when she was reunited with her daughter.

"It was really hard not seeing my daughter and being locked in here, especially on Mother's Day," she said.

"When I saw Layla it was very emotional and my spirits were lifted instantly.

"Being able to hug her each day is incredible and I am sleeping better at night."

For the safety of patients during COVID-19, from March 24 visitors under the age of 16 could not enter the hospital. On June 9, the ban was lifted for the maternity ward so new mothers, and patients like B, could see their children and siblings could come in and meet their baby brother or sister.

B’s fiance Simon Beech and daughter Layla can now visit from 2pm to 6pm daily. Picture: Jerad Williams

Gold Coast Private Maternity manager Judy Ross said more than 100 mums did not see their children during the lockdown.

"The last few months have been an emotional rollercoaster for a lot of new mums," she said.

"But I had a mission to brighten lives. The maternity team took photos of all the newborns and wrote cards to siblings waiting patiently at home.

"Since kids are back visiting, there has been a change in the atmosphere.

"But we can't wait for further restrictions to ease."

Children, accompanied by a parent or guardian, can visit for 30 minutes from 2pm to 6pm daily.

But children are still unable to visit the Gold Coast University Hospital Maternity Unit.

Originally published as 'So emotional': Mums separated from kids finally reunited