'So dry it's dangerous': Fire chief doubles up response

PREPARED: Queensland Rural Fire Service regional manager Superintendent Alan Gillespie (centre), with Mt Forbes Rural Fire Brigade members Jason Gillett (left) and Peter Ackerley. Crews across the region are preparing for a period of very high fire danger starting today.

PREPARED: Queensland Rural Fire Service regional manager Superintendent Alan Gillespie (centre), with Mt Forbes Rural Fire Brigade members Jason Gillett (left) and Peter Ackerley. Crews across the region are preparing for a period of very high fire danger starting today. Andrew Korner

THE region's chief rural firefighter says the combination of extreme dry and heat this week is creating potentially disastrous conditions for a bush fire.

Rural Fire Service regional manager Alan Gillespie said any fire that started this week would spread quickly and be extremely difficult to contain, prompting a total fire ban from Wednesday to at least Friday this week.

With humidity dropping below 10 per cent and temperatures reaching the mid-30s, firefighters have prepared themselves for the worst.

"The fire ban covers all of Ipswich, Somerset, Scenic Rim and the Lockyer Valley," Mr Gillespie said.

"The key message for the people here is that there is a total fire ban, which means no fires in the open.

"If you are looking to do any welding, grinding or slashing, put it off. If you cannot put it off, make sure you have a lot of firefighting equipment at hand."

As a precaution for Wednesday, Mr Gillespie said the Rural Fire Service had doubled its response capabilities. The service will also have firefighting aircraft on standby at Boonah, Toogoolawah and Toowoomba.

"We knew Friday was going to be bad, but the outlook for Wednesday's conditions took us by surprise," Mr Gillespie said.

"I have concerns over the entire region, but especially for Boonah and the Lockyer Valley at the moment."

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen has already requested a briefing for his staff on the potential dangers on Wednesday and for the remainder of this week.

Fire crews were already busy on Monday and Tuesday this week with several fires breaking out late Monday night.

Crews were called to a fire near Twin Bridges at Fernvale just before midnight.

The fire was extinguished by 12.30am Tuesday but reignited later in the morning.

There was another fire reported at Frazerview, near Boonah, about 3pm Monday.

Described as a small timber fire, the blaze was under control quickly.

Separate car fires were reported at Thagoona and Swanbank late Monday night.

Luckily, both were brought under control before they spread into bushland.