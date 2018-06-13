Snowfall to bring a winter wonderland to Brisbane

WINTER HAS ARRIVED: Brisbane will become a winter wonderland these school holidays with the Snow4Kids Festival returning to South Bank.

BRISBANE is set transform into a winter wonderland these school holidays, with the Snow4Kids Festival making its grand return for the sixth year.

The South Bank Piazza will be covered in snow from June 30 to July 15 as thousands of excited children and their parents come to celebrate Brisbane's annual snowfall.

With a simplified ticketing system that combines all attractions, children will have the flexibility of time to choose between mastering their snowman-making skills, engaging in snowball-throwing or conquering the majestic toboggan mountain within a 50-minute session.

Event manager Anne Kowalewski has been supervising the festival for the past six years to make sure it is a running success and everyone has a smile on their faces when they see the snow park.

"It is always rewarding to see how happy the kids and their parents are when they see the snow for the first time," Ms Kowalewski said.

"After listening to people's feedback from last year, we decided to improve our ticketing system by combining all attractions in the snow park under one ticket, so festival guests can have the flexibility of how much time they

want to spend at each attraction.

"We highly recommend to book your tickets in advance to get the desirable session and the best value for money as currently, we have an exclusive price for online tickets."

Tickets for Snow4Kids 2018 are now on sale for the exclusive early bird price of $15, with hourly sessions running from 9.30am-4.30pm. If one session is not enough to enjoy the winter fun, consecutive sessions can be purchased to enjoy the snow play a little bit longer.

The machines behind creating the winter magic are specifically designed by Bucceri Snow Making to make real snow from water in above freezing temperatures, producing 100,000 litres of snow during the day at the festival.

This year is special for the company as exactly 30 years ago it amazed everyone with their snow-making technology at the legendary World Expo 88 in South Bank which attracted more than 15,760,000 visitors.

Bucceri Snow Making has been bringing a winter wonderland to people all around the world for 30 years and for the past six years has been organising Snow4Kids to make children in Brisbane experience the joy of playing in the real snow while still being in sweltering Brisbane.

Key event details:

Event: The Snow4Kids Festival 2018

When: Saturday, June 30 to Sunday, July 15

Time: 9.30am - 4.30pm

Venue: The South Bank Piazza - 410 Stanley St, South Brisbane

Tickets: $15 for general admission

Website: www.snow4kids.com.au