Snow joke, Aussie player loved freezing Russia

Ipswich and Australian under-21 indoor hockey player Hayden Michel with his overseas support crew in Russia.

AWAY from playing for Australia, Hayden Michel soaked up what he could in the freezing Russian conditions.

“It was snowing,’’ Michel said.

“First time as a Queenslander I’ve witnessed snowy weather and it was spectacular.

“With a top of three degrees, some days less, you wouldn’t be caught outside without a coat.

“There wasn’t a whole lot to do in Elektrostal, where the tournanent was held, so we were lucky there was plenty of hockey to keep us occupied.

“Moscow however, was brilliant. The architecture was outstanding and the scale of the city itself was larger than I expected.’’

Before the tournament, Australian under-21 representative Michel and his family went to the Moscow circus.

“I would recommend it for a bit of afternoon entertainment,’’ he said.

“Our final day was spent on a tour around Moscow which was great. The Red Square is awesome.’’

Before returning home, Michel is with other family members in Vienna before catching a train to Salsberg and ending up in Rome for Christmas.

“It’s pretty much just sightseeing and getting a glimpse of European culture,’’ he said.

“Honestly it was a privilege to be given an opportunity like this.

“The way European hockey is played is eye-opening and if anyone is able to go on one of these trips I’d highly recommend it. Great experience, great people.’’