Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sneeze blows hole in man’s throat

A man has blown a hole in his throat trying to hold in a sneeze. Picture: File image/iStock
A man has blown a hole in his throat trying to hold in a sneeze. Picture: File image/iStock
by Tracey Ferrier

A MAN has blown a hole in his throat after trying to hold in a sneeze, with doctors saying his grim story should act as a warning to others.

The British man, whose experience has been detailed in a medical journal, suffered excruciating and debilitating injuries when he pinched his nose and clamped his mouth shut to hold in a sneeze.

The force of the sneeze blew a hole in the back of his throat, leaving him barely able to speak or swallow. He could even hear popping and crackling sounds as air passed through the new hole.

Spontaneous rupture of the back of the throat is rare and is more typically associated with trauma.

When doctors examined the 34-year-old they determined that the crackling, popping sounds heâ€™d complained of extended from his neck all the way down to his rib cage.

That was a sure sign air bubbles had found their way into the deep tissue and muscles of the chest.

The risk of serious complications saw the man admitted to hospital where he was fed through a tube and given intravenous antibiotics.

He spent a whole week in hospital and upon his release was sternly warned not to try holding in a sneeze ever again.

Suppressed sneezes have also been known to rupture eardrums, and even cause blood vessels to balloon in the brain.

The man's case has been detailed in the journal BMJ Case Reports.

Topics:  editors picks offbeat news sneeze

Information sought on abuse claims at health organisation

Information sought on abuse claims at health organisation

A LIQUIDATOR has been assigned to wrap up an Ipswich healthcare organisation and is seeking information on claims of abuse.

premium_icon Mander under fire over gun laws comment

Queensland LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander said he was open to weaker gun laws if there was no increased risk to public safety. Picture: Evan Morgan

Mr Mander dismissed Mr Ryan’s concerns as “absolute rubbish"

Ipswich's boom suburbs won't see rail for at least six years

Queensland Rail said the reduction in services coincides with a low passenger demand period on the affected lines.

"the extension(s) rely on the completion of Cross River Rail”

Ipswich man's disgust at illegal dumping next to school

CLEAN IT UP: Ipswich resident Darren Butcher is disgusted by the volume of rubbish dumped at a Riverview property, next to a school.

Hazards like old tyres and asbestos now hidden by long grass

Local Partners