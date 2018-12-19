Sneaky trips to car wash catch up with tradie

A THIEF went to a Mr Magic car wash in Ipswich but he wasn't there for the soap suds.

Instead, Matthew Manson broke in and apparently stole thousands of dollars in cash.

He struck another two times, but his sneaky trips to the car wash eventually caught up with the tradie.

Matthew Peter Manson, 36, a concreter from North Booval, appeared in the dock of Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to a series of offences including enter premises by break to steal; two counts of enter premises with intent; driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle; and having false plates attached to a vehicle.

In police facts, Manson went to Mr Magic car wash at Booval on November 21 last year and broke in, stealing more than $2000.

On January 22, he used an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle that had another vehicle's registration plates attached.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said Manson also broke into Mr Magic car wash twice this year on April 27.

Police said Manson stole $2200 in November and $2000 in April.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Manson had been held in custody over seven months for other matters and was due for parole release on December 27.

But Mr Fairclough accepted further punishment must be imposed for the dishonesty offences.

Mr Fairclough said Manson had drug problems that led to his offending but said his client was now clean.

Mr Tsoi confirmed police were seeking $2000 in restitution.

Manson was sentenced to 12 months' jail on each of the dishonesty offences - immediately suspended for 18 months.

He was fined $500 for the motor vehicle offences.

Manson will still be released to parole on December 27.