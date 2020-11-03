Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Matthew James Whyte pleaded guilty to four charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.
Matthew James Whyte pleaded guilty to four charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.
News

Sneaky test drive catches police attention

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 4:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAVING bought an unregistered car second hand, a man took his new vehicle for a test drive but it wasn’t long before he was spotted by police.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Matthew Whyte was driving in Redbank Plains on October 16 when he was caught breaching the law in four different ways.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Daniel Swanson told the court police had noticed Whyte’s car, which didn’t have any number plates, travelling along Halletts Rd about 10.30am.

“Police followed the vehicle before activating lights and sirens and intercepting the vehicle,” Snr Cons Swanson said.

LOCAL NEWS: Woman uses sister to trick man into Facetime call

The court heard police checked Whyte’s car, finding it was indeed unregistered as well as uninsured.

They also found Whyte did not hold a driver’s licence at the time and discovered the car itself was defective but otherwise safe.

“The registration was cancelled on August 14,” Snr Cons Swanson said.

“The vehicle had a number of defects and (Whyte) told police he was aware the car wasn’t currently roadworthy.”

LOCAL NEWS: REVEALED: Jaw-dropping cost of Ipswich storm damage

When police questioned him, Whyte told them he knew the registration had been cancelled by the previous owner.

The court heard Whyte’s licence had been suspended on August 4 until November 3, due to the accumulation of demerit points.

“He said he didn’t have a reason (to be driving) and that he had just been taking the car for a test drive,” Snr Cons Swanson said.

In court, Whyte pleaded guilty to four charges.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

ipswichcourt
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police sweep 33 homes as drug raids net plants, guns, cash

        Premium Content Police sweep 33 homes as drug raids net plants, guns, cash

        News Ipswich detectives have charged 36 people with 295 offences following a protracted drug investigation

        How these Lockyer gallopers excelled in life after racing

        Premium Content How these Lockyer gallopers excelled in life after racing

        Sport THEIR racing careers might be over, but there’s thoroughbreds in the Lockyer Valley...

        Trio faces trafficking charges after cops find $104,000 cash

        Premium Content Trio faces trafficking charges after cops find $104,000 cash

        News Police raid uncovers alleged drug money hidden inside movie projector

        Woman uses sister to trick man into Facetime call

        Premium Content Woman uses sister to trick man into Facetime call

        Crime A mum-of-four landed in hot water after she used a third person to trick a man into...