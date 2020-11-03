Sneaky test drive catches police attention

Matthew James Whyte pleaded guilty to four charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

HAVING bought an unregistered car second hand, a man took his new vehicle for a test drive but it wasn’t long before he was spotted by police.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Matthew Whyte was driving in Redbank Plains on October 16 when he was caught breaching the law in four different ways.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Daniel Swanson told the court police had noticed Whyte’s car, which didn’t have any number plates, travelling along Halletts Rd about 10.30am.

“Police followed the vehicle before activating lights and sirens and intercepting the vehicle,” Snr Cons Swanson said.

The court heard police checked Whyte’s car, finding it was indeed unregistered as well as uninsured.

They also found Whyte did not hold a driver’s licence at the time and discovered the car itself was defective but otherwise safe.

“The registration was cancelled on August 14,” Snr Cons Swanson said.

“The vehicle had a number of defects and (Whyte) told police he was aware the car wasn’t currently roadworthy.”

When police questioned him, Whyte told them he knew the registration had been cancelled by the previous owner.

The court heard Whyte’s licence had been suspended on August 4 until November 3, due to the accumulation of demerit points.

“He said he didn’t have a reason (to be driving) and that he had just been taking the car for a test drive,” Snr Cons Swanson said.

In court, Whyte pleaded guilty to four charges.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

