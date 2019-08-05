Sneaky Swift scoots out of sight

Menu
A woman has pleaded guilty to two charges in the Gatton Magistrates Court.
Ebony Graveur
5th Aug 2019 12:29 PM
EXPIRED registration on a Suzuki Swift caught the attention of police while they were conducting patrols in Laidley.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro told the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday police first observed the car on Patrick St at 8am on July 18 but it had disappeared before they could intercept.

They checked the license of the registered driver, Kylie-Anne Hillier, and found the license had been suspended as a result of failing to keep up with SPER payments.

"Police attempted to intercept the vehicle however it had disappeared," Sgt Molinaro said.

40 minutes later, police spotted the vehicle again on Patrick St and pulled it over.

Hillier, 36, pleaded guilty to driving without a license and driving an unregistered vehicle.

She was fined $500 and was disqualified from driving for a month.

gatton magistrates court unlicenced driver unregistered car
Gatton Star

