Sneaky speed camera infuriates drivers

A sneaky speed camera is infuriating drivers on the Warrego Hwy, hidden behind a sound barrier at Blacksoil.

DRIVERS were quick to shame a sneakily hidden speed camera on the Warrego Hwy yesterday.

The dark van was hidden behind a sound barrier and an embankment near a sound barrier at about 10am this morning. The camera's location was quickly picked up and shamed by the Facebook group, Brisbane Speed Cameras and Traffic Locations.

A senior admin on the site, who did not wish to be named for privacy reasons, confirmed it was one of the sneakier cameras they have reported to them daily.

"It's definitely on a more sneakier level that's for sure. As this one can't be seen until you pass it," they said.

"Most speed cameras are in a very reasonable viewing position. And give plenty of warning that they are there before you pass them."

Drivers were quick to slam the positioning on Facebook as well, arguing that Queensland Police Service's stance on speed cameras is to ensure they are seen so people will slow down, rather than the apparent 'revenue-raising'.

"It's quite negative, as QPS give the impression that they want to be seen out in force but then go and hide a speed camera van in a location like this which is against their guidelines," the admin said.

Queensland Police were contacted for comment and requested an image of the camera, however have not yet responded.