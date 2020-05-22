Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sneaky snake scares boaties ‘screaming’ back to shore

by Kara Sonter
22nd May 2020 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A COUPLE out for a cruise at Redland Bay had to race back to land after stowaway scared them back to shore.

The pair was shocked when what they thought was a jumper begin to move across a storage compartment of the boat.

They promptly called Redland's Snake Catcher's Tony Morrison.

A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher
A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

"They were screaming heading back to shore," Mr Morrison said.

"The lady went to reach for a jumper because she was cold... and then the jumper moved.

"In over 20 years I've been doing this I've never had one on a boat."

He said the stowaway, a carpet python, made itself comfortable while the boat was parked at the couple's Redland Bay home, and was only discovered while the couple were more than 15 minutes away from the shoreline.

A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher
A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

"We get a lot of nasties down that way... when I saw it was a python (I thought) 'thank heavens'."

Mr Morrison said the 1.5m snake was relocated back on dry land.

For more snake videos and information got to Redland's Snake Catcher's Facebook page.

Originally published as Sneaky snake scares boaties 'screaming' back to shore

More Stories

carpet python editors picks snake catchers snakes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fines dished out for Ipswich smells

        premium_icon Fines dished out for Ipswich smells

        News Taskforce comes down on stinky culprits after more than 5000 reports

        Club’s handyman welding, fixing machinery for love not money

        premium_icon Club’s handyman welding, fixing machinery for love not money

        Community Spending a couple hours a day fixing equipment or mowing grass beats sitting at...

        Businessman found not guilty of taking Saudi company's money

        premium_icon Businessman found not guilty of taking Saudi company's money

        News Evidence did not prove a Springfield Lakes man was behind scam

        Everyday heroes play their part in coronavirus recovery

        premium_icon Everyday heroes play their part in coronavirus recovery

        Community More than 1000 Ipswich residents have signed up so far.