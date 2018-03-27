SOUL FOOD: Sneaky thief caught out by x-ray

A SLIPPERY Ipswich thief has been caught red handed - so to speak.

When an elderly resident from Haigslea woke last Wednesday morning to notice he was one slipper short of a pair, he couldn't for the life of him work out what had happened.

After calling his niece and nephew over to help search for the missing tartan slipper, the family members began to suspect that an outside intruder may have been involved.

Snake catchers Sally and Norman Hill were put onto the case, and what they discovered was unlike anything they've encountered before - in spite of their extensive snake wrangling experience.

"The family asked us if it was possible that a snake had eaten the slipper, and all I could say was that yes it is possible, although we have never caught a snake eating anything other than small animals.

"Pythons have been known to eat soft toys and pillow cases."

As soon as the snake catchers found the offending 2m carpet python, they knew there was something afoot.

The python awaits surgery to remove the missing slipper. Facebook

A large, suspiciously rubbery, almost slipper like object could be felt protruding from the gut of the reptile.

The Hills believe the snake mistook the slipper for a rat or possum.

Luckily for the snake, the catchers were able to get it off to the vet for some surgery to remove the slipper.

An x-ray confirmed everyone's suspicion in amazingly obvious detail - and the mystery of the missing slipper was settled.

Snake catcher Norman Hill shows the offending python. Facebook

Needless to say, it wasn't fit to be worn again after being removed from the belly of the python.

"If we didn't find that snake it could have died," Mrs Hill said.

"Luckily, because the slipper was nice and soft, it didn't cause any internal damage."

Despite the slightly cooler temperatures across Ipswich lately, snakes are still very active, with the Hills responding to multiple calls across southeast Queensland every day.

Carpet pythons are the most common reason for calls for assistance, but baby brown snakes have also been prevalent lately.