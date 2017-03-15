Sneak preview of major Tech College transformation

CONSTRUCTION is pumping along at the former Ipswich Technical College on Limestone St where an entire city block is undergoing a transformation.

For four years developers have worked to restore and re-purpose buildings at the precinct, which includes the popular 4 Hearts Pumpyard Brewery.

Now passers-by can clearly see a new deck and awning being built on the building next door as dozens of workers scurry across the site every day.

While the developers have been tight lipped about the grand plan, due to be unveiled in May, Construction Project Management Director James Long confirmed the deck belongs to what will be a new "high quality" restaurant.

Behind that restaurant will be a function room spilling into a laneway, tipped to house a new bar.

"This is four years of hard work on a project that has been quietly simmering away," Mr Long said.

"Ipswich shouldn't be disappointed with the result. A lot of effort has gone into planning the finer designs and finishing touches."

Mr Long said Ipswich residents will find out more within the next month ahead of a grand unveiling scheduled for May.

In 2013 Mr Long and wife Tracey committed to revitalising the property and hinted at a long term plan which included filling the old educational buildings with wine bars and cafes.

Speaking with the QT in 2013, Mr Long likened the development to that of the former military barracks in Caxton St in Brisbane and said he hoped to bring a Melbourne laneway vibe to Ipswich's growing CBD.