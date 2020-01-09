Sneak peek of new $700,000 playground

A NEW train on its way to Walloon as one of the star attractions of an exciting $700,000 park and playground at Waterlea, west of Ipswich.

Newly released artist impressions offer a sneak peek of Village Park taking part of its inspiration from the Walloon train station, which is within walking distance of all homes at Waterlea.

A bright red wooden steam engine and three carriages is set to delight youngsters of all ages along with a multi-level castle, climbing net, flying fox and a learn-to-ride bike track complete with road signs.

Waterlea development manager James Betts said the beautifully landscaped area would be a valuable addition to the thriving new community, with construction due to begin early in the New Year.

“At Waterlea we are committed to creating a well-connected, family-friendly community centred around an active and healthy lifestyle,’’ Mr Betts said.

“Village Park exemplifies that vision and we are thrilled to be able to acknowledge at the same time the historical significance of Walloon train station, which has been an intrinsic part of life in the wider community here since 1865.

“The Village Park playground will inspire young imaginations while its expansive landscaped areas spanning more than 5,880 square metres will feature an abundance of kick-about space as well as provide a perfect venue for family gatherings.’’

Village Park is on Parkland Drive.

The park will complement a future corridor of major playgrounds, barbecue and community facilities, and fitness stations linked by tree-lined paths, all following a waterway through the heart of Waterlea.