GALLERY: Sneak peek of water tank that became a unique house

INTERESTING HISTORY: An aerial shot of the home located on Pilcher Lane, Gympie.

INTERESTING HISTORY: An aerial shot of the home located on Pilcher Lane, Gympie. Bernie Thomas

DRIVING along Stewart Tce you could be forgiven for an instant for thinking you are in a galaxy far, far away.

A distinctive "round" home on Pilcher Lane more closely resembles a Star Wars space station, but it is in fact a former town water supply tank built nine decades ago, and since converted into a family home with panoramic views out over the city.

The first floor of the roundhouse in Gympie.

The Reservoir, as it has been named, was first built as a water tank in the 1930s.

It was converted into a home by Ray and Bev Meads in conjunction with Col Gluch from Cooloola Drafting.

Century 21 principal and marketing agent Billy Mitchell said the views from above the property, which is about to go on the market, were incredible.

Century 21 Sales Associates Niki Meads with Principal and Marketing Agent Billy Mitchell and Aleisha Dodt at The Reservoir yesterday.

"The views from this property are amazing to say the least. Many rooms from both ground and penthouse levels have fantastic views," Mr Mitchell said.

"The large outdoor entertainment area on the penthouse level is a perfect spot to enjoy the breezes, with large glass panels on this level highlighting the outlook from various rooms."

The Reservoir has three levels: the penthouse level features an entertainment area with a view as far as Pomona Mountain; this level also contains the open plan kitchen, living and dining area and the master bedroom suite.

Outside Gympie's roundhouse.

The ground level features a deck overlooking a private inground pool, another kitchen, more bedrooms and an indoor large games and entertainment area.

The basement level accommodates a number of cars with plenty of space for storage and workshop.

"The large curved inside staircase is a grand feature within the structure," Mr Mitchell said.

Open home inspections will be available from Saturday, June 22.