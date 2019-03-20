'Sneak breaks' are on the rise, police warn

POLICE are warning the public to be on their toes after receiving a number of reports of 'sneak breaks' across the Ipswich Police District.

These offences are committed by thieves targeting vehicles and homes where doors and windows are left unsecured, enabling easy access to property and valuables.

Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy said police had also seen a recent rise in the unlawful entry of motor vehicles and the unlawful use of stolen number plates from motor vehicles.

"Opportunist thieves also have no problem with walking through an open garage doors or open/unlocked windows and doors - even when you are home," she said.

"It only takes a matter of minutes for thieves to grab car or house keys, wallets, handbags, garage remotes and other valuables from your insecure vehicle.

"Number plates are also being stolen to commit crimes, as a second option if thieves are unable to take your vehicle."

Snr Const Sheedy people should secure their number plates by using one-way screws, which cannot be removed once they are in.

They are designed to prevent plate removal which cannot be loosened with conventional screwdrivers.

Removal of the screws can only be done at a service centre or car dealership with a mechanical workshop.

Stolen registration plates are often used to mask vehicles, in order to commit other offences such as thefts or robberies.

Snr Const Sheedy said another concern for Ipswich police is theft from construction sites.

Whilst new homes are being constructed across the area, many are being targeted by thieves for kitchen, bath and laundry tapware, basins, toilets, and baths that have been newly installed.

White goods and other valuable and transportable items such as air conditioning units and compact hot water services are at risk as well.

She said it was important for construction sites to be secured and coordinate deliveries once at the lockup stage where there are windows, and doors that can secure property within the construction site.

Marking of the materials and timber with the company/builder name or building site lot number will make it difficult for theft to occur.