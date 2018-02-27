Menu
Kidnapped in seconds
News

Kidnapper snatches toddler in seconds: Watch the video

by Debbie Schipp
27th Feb 2018 12:02 PM

IT'S as much the casual calmness as the speed with which this crime happens which is terrifying.

It takes just seconds.

A tiny girl toddles outside the door of her father's shop in Mumbai, India.

She emerges from the open front entrance, looks left, and carefully steps down on to the footpath.

And straight into her kidnapper's path.

The little girl wanders on to the street to play. Picture: CEN/Australscope
The little girl wanders on to the street to play. Picture: CEN/Australscope

She accidentally bumps into him, and with that he has found his target.

He leans down, scoops her up, and casually walks away with her in his arms.

The man leans down after the toddler bumps into him. Picture: CEN/Australscope
The man leans down after the toddler bumps into him. Picture: CEN/Australscope

Her father realised the awful truth that his daughter was missing a short time later when he came to call her in from playing outside.

Distraught he called police after she did not answers his calls.

Extraordinary CCTV footage from outside the shop revealed to police not only the terrifying ease with which the kidnap had happened, but also gave them images of the abductor.

It's reported a 28-year-old man named Sandeep Parab was arrested six hours later, and the little girl, named Shireen, was returned to her parents.

It's believed she was unharmed, and it's unclear what the kidnapper's motive was.

The kidnapper scoops the girl up and carries her away. Picture: Picture: CEN/Australscope
The kidnapper scoops the girl up and carries her away. Picture: Picture: CEN/Australscope
