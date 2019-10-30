Snapshots bring city's heart back to life

TECH SAVVY: Janette Czernia from Obsession and Jo Hart from Oh! JoJo Boutique are working together to bring more customers to the Top of Town precinct by uploading videos and stories to Instagram.

BUSINESS owner Jo Hart is on a mission to bring more customers to the Top of Town precinct by advertising specials, bargains and updates from the shopping strip via a new Instagram page.

Mrs Hart, who owns Oh! JoJo Boutique, started the topoftown_ipswich page as a way to highlight through short video stories and photographs what the stores can offer to consumers.

"Instagram caters to a much younger audience, and allows a quicker viewing of videos and photos," she said.

"People are busy - they don't have time to sit there on their phone and look through the hundreds of pages they follow. Instead, they view the stories to get a snapshot of everything.

"It's a different social media avenue, and it gives all of the business owners the chance to send me through things they want to promote. That way it's going on their individual pages plus this page, meaning their posts are going further and reaching a bigger audience.

"It also allows me to snap things that I see when I am out and about, all those little interesting things you might miss or might not know about, and upload it to the page straight away."

Mrs Hart said shop owners and employees from the Top of Town precinct were all close, and all wanted the CBD to once again become a thriving metropolis.

"We have got a really good community here in the Top of Town, and we have been having some meetings with business owners about different promotions which we will put up on the page," she said.

"There's a lot of different content going up on the page from the numerous business and services. There's a heap of businesses that people forget are here, so we hope by them seeing the page they will come down and check them out.

"I don't just focus on my business - I make sure to include everyone. We have health and beauty services, gyms, retail, specialised retail and more."

The page already has more than 100 followers, but is growing every day.

"A lot more people are seeing the stories and then following the page. We get more follows every day," Mrs Hart said.

The new Instagram page is an addition to the existing Top of Town Facebook page.

To follow the page, search topoftown_ipswich on Instagram.