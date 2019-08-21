Menu
The Plaza Street Art Zone has now opened at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.
News

Snap the perfect selfie with angel wings, great white shark

Ashleigh Howarth
by
21st Aug 2019 2:00 PM
SELFIE lovers who can't pass up taking the perfect snap are sure to love the new interactive Art Zone which has been unveiled at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.

Located inside a vacant shop, shoppers will come across a number of giant paintings including a great white shark, angel and butterfly wings, a secret staircase and a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, which is sure to brighten up your Instagram feed.

Redbank Plaza marketing manager Clare Jenkinson said she wanted to create a space where visitors could come and let their creativity shine.

 

The Plaza Street Art Zone has now opened at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.
"We've created an interactive, street art space on level 3 for our customers to enjoy," Mrs Jenkinson said.

"We used a vacant tenancy and decorated it with murals, pallet furniture, fairy lights and a giant Connect 4 game.

"We commissioned street artist @drapl to do the murals for us and the only brief we gave him was that we wanted people to be able to have some fun with the photos.

"We wanted to create a fun space in the plaza for people to relax, enjoy and take some photos.

"We hope that people will come in and take some photos with the murals for the chance to win one of four $50 Redbank Plaza gift cards that can be spent anywhere in the centre."

The Art Zone is located near the cinemas.

