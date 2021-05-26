Snap lockdown fears as outbreak worsens

Melbourne’s COVID cluster grows by four as new restrictions are set

There are growing fears that Melbourne could soon be plunged into a snap lockdown after it was revealed thousands of people may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Victorian health authorities have sent a late night update revealing a positive coronavirus case attended a football game at the MCG, warning fans that they face being exposed to the virus.

A positive case attended the Collingwood/Port Adelaide game at the MCG on Sunday, 23 May – sitting in Zone 4, Level 1 of the Great Southern Stand (the Punt Rd end of the stand).

The alert for the Collingwood and Port Adelaide match at the MCG on Sunday afternoon, May 23, was posted shortly before midnight on Tuesday evening, with authorities advising they will be reviewing CCTV footage to decide whether the current warning zone should be extended.

It is understood at least 23,000 people were in attendance.

New restrictions around masks and gathering limits were introduced for Greater Melbourne yesterday and now there are concerns the government could enforce a full lockdown.

Victoria Health said people seated in Zone 4, Level 1 – those with a bay between M1 & M16 on their match ticket – will be contacted directly with advice to get tested & isolate until negative. You can view the map in full here.

The seating map.

“Further reviews of CCTV footage will be undertaken to determine if the advice to test and isolate will be broadened beyond these areas,” a statement said.

“Some individuals with the closest contact to the positive case will be directly provided more specific advice from the Department of Health.

“Others attending the MCG not located in these areas will be advised to check for symptoms and be tested if any develop. “

It reassured the AFL and MCC has “prepared for this situation in multiple simulations, with contact information linked to ticketing data and QR codes.

“We are grateful for their contribution to Victoria’s public health response.”

More exposure sites announced

It comes after earlier revealing further exposure sites as part of Melbourne’s growing COVID cluster, including a major shopping centre and a McDonald’s.



The Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon listed five stores within the Highpoint shopping precinct in Maribyrnong where an infected person had visited.

Previously health authorities had only said that levels two and three at Highpoint had been exposed to the virus on may 20 between 5.15pm to 6.35pm.

It also listed a McDonald’s in Clifton Hill and a Chinese restaurant in the CBD as new exposure locations.



Anyone who visited the following locations must immediately get tested and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure date:

Smiggle Highpoint; level 3; 5.55pm – 6.30pm on May 20

Kidstuff Highpoint; level 2; 5.20pm-5.55pm on May 20

Ishka Highpoint; level 2; 5.45pm-6.45pm on May 20

Lush Cosmetics Highpoint; level 2; 6.05pm-6.35pm on May 20

Toyworld Highpoint; level 2; 5.30pm-6.20pm on May 20

Bamboo House, 47 Little Bourke St on May 21 between 11-11:50am

McDonald’s Clifton Hill on May 22 from 6-7pm.



The Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon listed five stores within the shopping centre in Maribyrnong where an infected person had visited. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

It comes as a further four people tested positive to the virus on Tuesday, bringing the cluster to nine cases.

Genomic sequencing has linked the outbreak to a Wollert case earlier this month.

“There are a number of other small, private or closed exposure sites which we are managing, that haven’t been published online,” Health Minister Martin Foley said.

“One is a small workplace of case number one, which reports only four contacts and all have tested negative.”

Around 10 public venues of significance were named as exposure sites this week, including multiple shopping centres, a Woolworths and a Nando’s.

Nando’s restaurant at Dalton Village Epping has been listed as a Covid-19 exposure site. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

But authorities remain concerned about commuters who travelled via train from Craigieburn to Southern Cross with the original Wollert case on May 7.

The infectious man caught a Craigieburn train to Southern Cross at 5.28pm before departing from Flinders St to Craigieburn at 11.05pm.

“I am concerned about the people that were on a crowded train on the Craigieburn line in the Wollert case,” chief health officer Brett Sutton said on Tuesday.

“There might still be cases from the train trip, they are probably not infectious, but it would be great to identify them.”

Chief health officer Brett Sutton said he was concerned about commuters who travelled via train with an infectious case earlier this month. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Tier 1 sites included the Jump! Swim School in Bundoora on May 21, Nando’s Epping on Dalton Rd on May 19, Woolworths Epping North on May 22 and Highpoint shopping centre in Maribyrnong on May 20.

Dozens of close contacts linked to the swim school are being tested as a matter of urgency.

Anyone who visited those locations during those times have been ordered to get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said he expected the exposure sites list to grow. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

Tier 2 sites included Futsal Brunswick on May 23, Epping North Shopping Centre on May 22, the House and Party store on May 22, Urban Diner Food Court at Pacific Epping Shopping Centre on May 23, Shell Coles Express Reservoir on May 18 and the B.T. Connor Reserve in Reservoir on May 21.

New exposure sites linked to community cases of COVID-19 have been published.



A raft of restrictions were reintroduced for residents in metropolitan Melbourne in an attempt to slow any potential spread.

The new restrictions include face masks to be worn indoors in all settings, with only five people allowed in homes and 30 for public gatherings.

Originally published as Snap lockdown fears as outbreak worsens