Snake’s sneaky hiding spot shocks resident

Mackay and Sarina Snake Catcher snapped this photo of a brown tree snake inside a binder.

A HABANA resident got the shock of a lifetime when they found a snake hidden in an unusual household item.

On Wednesday night, Mackay and Sarina Snake Catcher owner Heather Lampe was called to a private property to remove a snake.

The animal was found curled up inside a book binder, with its body firmly wrapped around the rings.

Ms Lampe said her client was very relieved to have the brown tree snake escorted from the property.

"The residents were cleaning up some boxes in their shed and when they opened one of their binders they got quite a shock," she said.

"I suspect the snake had just had a big feed and was hiding away to digest the meal, because when I picked it up it pooed everywhere."

It is not uncommon for snakes to hide in strange places.

Ms Lampe said she recently removed a snake from someone's fridge door.

"It was just attached to the door with its head tucked behind an electricity bill that was stuck on by a magnet," she said.

"Unfortunately for my clients, they had to go hungry for a while because the snake wouldn't budge."

Operating a snake catching business for the past 18 months has been an interesting experience for Ms Lampe.

She works seven days a week and will take calls at any time of day, but said it had been reasonably quiet the past few weeks.

"As the weather starts getting really hot, the snakes will start to move around in search of water," she said.

"People need to be the most vigilant when it rains."

If you have a problem snake that needs removing, phone Mackay and Sarina Snake Catcher on 0422 624 667.