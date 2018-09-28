Snakes slither into school holidays

PARENTS on the lookout for school holiday fun discovered some scaly entertainers waiting for them at Brassall Shopping Centre this week.

Georgina the lace monitor was among the snakes, lizards, turtles and insects that Reptile Education Safety Training Australia (RESTA) brought to the centre to raise awareness of the many native species living in southeast Queensland.

Reptile handler and roadshow host David Williams said that the response from kids was enthusiastic.

"Kids these days are more and more excited about the shows since they are learning a lot about the environment,” he said.

"We try to teach them very general safety tips in an entertaining way - you don't need to be frightened of reptiles, they'll always be there and we have to learn to live with them.”

Aspiring vet Tahlia Donohoe, 9, said that she learned a lot about different reptile species and was inspired to care for more than just dogs and cats.

"I liked the lizards the best and I want to look after all animals, but I still really like horses,” she said.

Among the snakes, lizards, turtles and other reptiles brought to the centre were several venomous species, with Mr Williams talking local kids through how they should react if they run into a common brown snake or their larger cousin, the mulga, which is commonly known as the king brown snake.

The roadshow came at an ideal time for local parents, with social media reporting baby brown snakes have already been captured and relocated in Redbank Plains.

With the weather warming up and drought activity forcing snakes to look for water beyond their traditional habits, Mr Williams said the best thing to do in most circumstances was to stand still and give the snake a chance to move on, as they have poor eyesight and are likely to move off at their own pace.

He also said that one of the most important snake bite prevention techniques for hikers and campers was to wear boots and jeans when out in the bush, as the majority of snake strikes occur below knee-level.