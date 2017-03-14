SNAKE WARNING: Wet spell could bring reptiles out

AN IPSWICH snake catcher says there is a chance of increased snake activity this week with the wet and muggy conditions.

Bryan Robinson says while snakes usually begin to slow down around late March, he was prepared to take phone calls this week, given the current weather.

A large number of snake sightings were reported across Ipswich in the past summer, however the snake catcher says he has not noticed a particular increase in any suburbs, despite some suggestions from residents that new development has pushed snakes into residential areas.

"There has been no real increase in activity this year that I've noticed," Mr Robinson said.

"In fact, it has been pretty consistent.

"Generally we'll start to see snake activity peter out in March, but there might be a few calls this week with the rain."

Carpet pythons still provide Mr Robinson with the most requests for snake removal.

Although relatively harmless to humans, large pythons can pose a threat to small pets, such as guinea pigs and birds.