Snake thief owns up to aisle snatch

A BAG of lollies that found their way into an Ipswich woman's handbag delivered her a date with court.

When Natalie Anne Thompson was spoken to by police, she told the officers that taking the snake lollies had been a silly thing to do.

The 44-year-old mum pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing on March 19.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dave Shelton said Thompson walked into an IGA store at 9.30am and was spotted entering the confectionery stand, where she put two bags of Allen's Snakes into her handbag

She went to the front counter and paid for a chocolate milk.

Snr Const Shelton said when the shop keepers asked if her bag could be checked there was an argument.

Thompson produced just one bag of the lolly snakes.

She was later spoken to by police and charged, saying it was a silly thing to do, and she would have left without paying for one packet of snakes if she'd not been approached by staff.

Defence lawyer Jason Voight said Thompson was a mother of four children, a cultural worker, and on morphine for an injury.

The court heard Thompson was very remorseful for her actions.

Finding that Thompson may benefit from supervision, Magistrate David Shepherd sentenced her to a nine-month Probation Order.