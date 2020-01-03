Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Isobelle slatter was bitten by Albert her pet 9 year old olive python. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Isobelle slatter was bitten by Albert her pet 9 year old olive python. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Snake handler caught in tangle

Andrew Korner
, andrew.korner@qt.com.au
3rd Jan 2020 11:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH snake lover Isobelle Slatter doesn’t mind getting up close and personal with her olive python Albert, but the nine foot long giant took things a bit too far yesterday.

While getting Albert out of his tank, Ms Slatter ended up in a tangle with the big reptile.

Albert struck his owner on the hand and began wrapping his huge body around her, resulting in the snake owner calling for help.

“He was acting a bit funny and I was just trying to get him out of his tank,” Ms Slatter said of Friday’s incident.

“He nuzzled and struck me. This sort of thing doesn’t happen often but I had been away for a while. I would usually cuddle up to him but sometimes things like temperature can set them off.”

Isobelle slatter was bitten by Albert her pet 9 year old olive python. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Isobelle slatter was bitten by Albert her pet 9 year old olive python. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Paramedics had to take Ms Slatter to a vet with Albert still wrapped around her arm, with the snake given something to relax him so that he would be safely unravelled.

Ms Slatter was then taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition, where she was checked over and given pain relief.

Luckily, she walked away with no serious injuries, despite the fact her snake was latched onto her arm for about an hour.

“It was very uncomfortable,” she said.

“It is lucky Albert is on the skinnier side or it could have been worse.”

The passionate snake owner, who also has a carpet python at home, said she did not want the public to get the wrong idea about snakes and snake owners as a result of her ordeal.

“They are like long puppy dogs,” she said.

“If they have been brought up right they are lifetime companions.

“They are good for busy people because they are very forgiving.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three injured, highway blocked, following caravan rollover

        premium_icon Three injured, highway blocked, following caravan rollover

        News The Brisbane Valley Highway has been partially blocked following a single-vehicle accident earlier this morning.

        Woman scores $50,000 top prize on instant Scratch-It

        premium_icon Woman scores $50,000 top prize on instant Scratch-It

        News The woman couldn’t believe her luck when she scratched the ticket to reveal she had...

        Cops ‘narrowing down’ on car involved in highway hit and run

        premium_icon Cops ‘narrowing down’ on car involved in highway hit and run

        News Julie Thomsen's killer remains free but cops may be closing in.

        BOREDOM BUSTERS: Ipswich offers kids great January fun

        premium_icon BOREDOM BUSTERS: Ipswich offers kids great January fun

        News Find out what's on in Ipswich this month for the kids