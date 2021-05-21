A baby eastern brown snake finding warmth in a Gatton toilet has received the shock of its life when the homeowners came in to use the facility.

The juvenile snake, about 12 months in age, was hiding in the cubicle of a Gatton home when Darling Downs Snake Catchers 24/7 arrived to move it to a safer place.

The snake didn’t say much, but according to Gunter Glaser, it was wriggly and cranky.

Luckily, his cut-resistant gloves from Bunnings prevented the snake’s bite penetrating the skin.

“It was a little eastern brown – it’s a very dangerous one – if someone went to the toilet barefooted and happened to step on it, the juvenile snake can be just as dangerous as an adult,” Mr Glaser said.

The snake catcher also warned viewers not to be fooled by the small snake’s cute face.

He predicted the cranky snake would have entered the home through a small gap, and would be released “somewhere nice”.

Mr Glaser said finding snakes in toilet cubicles or bathrooms wasn’t uncommon, with about four to six rescues a year from those locations.

Most snakes found this time of the year were generally disturbed from their winter hiding space and were looking for sunlight to warm up, Mr Glaser said.

“They don’t usually travel far in winter, just a short distance to get into the sun then back into their holes,” he said.

“During summer, it’s less than a 1km territory radius where snakes do their hunting and occasionally scare people.”

With snakes going into hibernation, Mr Glaser, who predominantly operates in the Toowoomba and Darling Downs region, said call-outs were down to one to two a week.

During the height of summer and snake season, he receives four to five a day.

Originally published as Snake gets fright of its life when homeowner uses toilet