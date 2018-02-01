'Snake fears': Council slow to act on mowing overgrown land

LAPPING: Melynda Moore of Flinders View is concerned with the high grass at her back fence.

OUT-of-control grass towering above the back fence of a Flinders View home has left a woman fearing for the safety of her two animals.

For four weeks, Melynda Moore has battled the Ipswich City Council to have the private land behind her home mowed.

"They keep promising things will be fixed, but it's all talk - they keep trying to fob me off," she said of the council.

"It's just so typical."

Fearing the grass provides a breeding habitat for dangerous snakes, Mrs Moore is reluctant to let her two west highland terriers roam alone outside.

"With the older one, it's not so bad but the younger one has no fear - she's 13 weeks of age, she's in a playing mood," Mrs Moore said.

"My husband has found two snakes behind the shed."

After weeks of lobbying the Ipswich City Council and Division Four Councillor Kylie Stoneman, Mrs Moore said most of the grass was mowed.

But a thin strip of towering greenery remains at her back fence, leaving the long-time resident gobsmacked.

"Why wouldn't they mow it all?" she said.

"That grass has been there for a hell of a long time and I am worried."

Cr Stoneman said she had been working with the council's departments to fix the issue.

"I don't believe the council is satisfied with the finished product and we've asked them to go back," she said.

In November, the council said it would be proactive, rather than wait for complaints about overgrown properties this summer.

Despite the strategy, Mrs Moore remains frustrated with the mess behind her back fence.

"Try living in my shoes out there and worrying what's coming out of that grass," she said.

"People should take care of property and take care around them - it creates disease."

Mrs Moore was advised against trespassing and mowing the strip herself.