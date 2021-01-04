Snake encounters on the rise across Ipswich

This guy was found crawling up inside an engine bay in Park Ridge last December. Pic: Snake Catchers Ipswich & Logan

HANDLING up to ten snakes per day is not a something many would likely dream of doing.

For Ipswich snake catcher Jaedon Lunt, it’s all in a day’s work.

The young man, who works with Snake Catchers Ipswich & Logan, said the number of calls for assistance per day had increased in recent weeks.

“This is my first full season with this group, but from what I understand the snake activity has increased a fair bit this year compared to previous years,” he said.

“I get on average about four call-outs per day, that can go up to seven and sometimes ten a day. It just depends on the weather, who sees the snakes and if they stick around long enough.”

Likely contributors were increasingly summer temperatures – a period when snake encounters historically surge.

Ipswich snake catcher Jaedon Lunt can attend up to 10 call-outs per day. Pic: Snake Catchers Ipswich & Logan

“It’s kind of just coming out of breeding season I would say that breeding season has hit its peak already.”

Unfortunately, it appears the snakes have little limitations as to where they will venture.

“I’ve had snakes in toilets, in kitchens, in bedrooms, even snakes in beds,” Mr Lunt said.

“Just the other day I had a snake that had gotten inside someone’s car in the Springfield area.”

He said the most common breed of snake relocated were carpet pythons which accounted for an estimated 75 per cent of cases.

Potentially deadly brown snakes, along with tree snakes, were equally as prevalent.

“The best thing to do is to not fear snakes, don’t go thinking they’re out to get you. Just be wary that they are around,” Mr Lunt said.

He suggested residents always keep windows and doors closed and that large gaps in the roof be concealed, if possible.

This red-bellied black snake was caught in a kitchen cupboard this morning in Fernvale this past october. Pic: Snake Catchers Ipswich & Logan

“Also keep your yard tidy. You don’t want to just stop them from getting in [to your property], but also to deter them from coming into the area in the first place,” he said.

“So limited food, water and shelter, for both your predator and your prey, is important.”

“If you can limit that, then the prey such as mice, rats, lizards and frogs won’t be there and there’s less chance of seeing snakes.”

Residents who encounter a snake should immediately stand still to limit potential threat.

[Snake’s] eyesight is extremely poor; they cannot see very well. They feel the movement so then they feel threatened,” Mr Lunt said.

“Humans are very large compared to the predator, so snakes often fight back.”

