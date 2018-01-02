Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Snake eggs found in school sand pit

A group of students have found a large collection of snake eggs in the sandbox at a school in Laurieton on the NSW mid north coast. Picture: FAWNA
A group of students have found a large collection of snake eggs in the sandbox at a school in Laurieton on the NSW mid north coast. Picture: FAWNA
by Brenton Cherry

STUDENTS at a primary school on the NSW mid-north coast were left shocked when they uncovered a nest of brown snake eggs in the sand pit.

Volunteers from FAWNA were alerted by staff at the school in Laurieton last month and found 12 eggs which were identified as brown snake eggs.

Further digging unearthed seven nests. Picture: FAWNA
Further digging unearthed seven nests. Picture: FAWNA

Further digging located seven nests and 43 eggs.

FAWNA volunteer Yvette Attleir told the Camden Courier the eggs were due to hatch within two weeks.

The sand was still fresh and loose and would have provided the perfect place for snakes to regulate the eggs due to the temperature, she said

All the eggs were removed by volunteers.

The eggs were identified as brown snake eggs.
The eggs were identified as brown snake eggs.

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  eggs schools snakes

STORM WARNING: Ipswich in line for severe afternoon storm

STORM WARNING: Ipswich in line for severe afternoon storm

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall in Ipswich, Lockyer, Scenic Rim, Somerset

  • News

  • 2nd Jan 2018 1:15 PM

Property “bloodbath” in 2018: unit warning issued

High-rise apartments under construction in Brisbane. Picture: Marc Robertson.

Brisbane, Logan and Ipswich tipped to experience 'pain'

WEATHER WARNING: 'Large hail,' severe storms predicted

A lightning show at Lightning St, Calliope.

A severe thunderstorm warning is now covering a 350km swathe of Qld

Grandmother returns from morning walk to find house on fire

A fire at a house on Charles Street in Brassall.

Fire victim distraught after blaze damages Ipswich home

Local Partners