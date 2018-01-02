Snake eggs found in school sand pit

A group of students have found a large collection of snake eggs in the sandbox at a school in Laurieton on the NSW mid north coast. Picture: FAWNA

STUDENTS at a primary school on the NSW mid-north coast were left shocked when they uncovered a nest of brown snake eggs in the sand pit.

Volunteers from FAWNA were alerted by staff at the school in Laurieton last month and found 12 eggs which were identified as brown snake eggs.

Further digging unearthed seven nests. Picture: FAWNA

Further digging located seven nests and 43 eggs.

FAWNA volunteer Yvette Attleir told the Camden Courier the eggs were due to hatch within two weeks.

The sand was still fresh and loose and would have provided the perfect place for snakes to regulate the eggs due to the temperature, she said

All the eggs were removed by volunteers.