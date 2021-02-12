Snake catcher’s top tips during summer, hatchling season

IPSWICH snake catcher Andrew Smedley is a very busy man.

It is the middle of hatchling season, and Mr Smedley is responding to plenty of calls for help to relocate slithering reptiles from across the city, as well as in Brisbane and the Lockyer Valley, Somerset and Scenic Rim regions.

His love for snakes started at a young age and he began relocating them professionally in 2014.

Snake catcher Andrew Smedley with a red-bellied black snake from Karalee.

Mr Smedley’s popular Facebook page is followed by more than 20,000 people.

Mating season starts in late August and early September with snakes finding a place to lay their eggs.

Hatchling season spans from January to March.

“There’s plenty of little snakes getting around at the moment,” Mr Smedley said.

“When they hatch they hatch 360 degrees so they’ll just disperse everywhere.

“They end up in houses and pools. You name a place and I’ve pretty much found them there.

“People will be seeing a lot of them right about now.”

Mr Smedley said reports about there being more snakes around this year was wide of the mark.

LOCAL NEWS: Workers, franchisees needed with retail centre opening early

He believes, if anything, there have been fewer snakes around than usual.

Mr Smedley put more snake sightings down to increasing development in Ipswich pushing the reptiles closer to humanity.

He also said social media was bringing more emphasis to sightings.

“You’re seeing posts (on social media) daily now,” he said.

“There’s a lot of snake catching pages.

“We’ve had pretty good rainfall this summer. Usually when it’s dry they’ll come looking for water.

“Because of that there hasn’t been as many out searching for water.”

Mr Smedley said it was important to remember that “size is irrelevant” during this time of the year.

“The minute a brown snake hatches it’s just as toxic,” he said.

“People will see a little snake and they think it’s small and it’s very pretty but it’s still highly venomous.”

A hatchling keelback from Bundamba in the hand of snake catcher Andrew Smedley.

He urged people to take a photo of a snake if it makes its way into their house so a snake catcher can identify it.

If it’s safe to do so, he suggested carefully putting a container over the top of a baby snake until help arrives.

“If they end up around the yard it’s basically like trying to find a needle in a hay stack,” he said.

“If you’re unsure what a snake is just always assume it’s venomous.”

Chicken coops, aviaries and retaining walls are known to be frequented by snakes.

Mr Smedley, 35, said he attended jobs at plenty of properties which had snake repellents set up.

READ MORE: Student struck by car in alleged hit and run outside school

He said they were completely ineffective.

“Phytons will eat anything with fur and feathers,” he said.

“Scraps attract the rodents which in return attract the snakes.

“You’re never going to deter them 100 per cent.

“All you can do is try and minimise it. Keep your grass as short as possible.

“Snakes like three things. A good food source, shelter and water. If they have all of those three things they’ll stick around.”

Mr Smedley has never been bitten by a venomous snake and said a big part of his role was educating people about the reptiles.

Snake catcher Andrew Smedley with an eastern brown snake from Tivoli.

“I’ve had close calls but that’s all part of the job,” he said.

“When you’re dealing with an eastern brown on a 35C day running on all eight cylinders they’re extremely fast and agile.

“Snakes aren’t out to get us or anything like that. They’re just going about their business.

“Unfortunately they’ve got a terrible reputation.

“If you have a snake in your yard it doesn’t necessarily mean you have to have it relocated.

“Sometimes the best thing to do is just leave it be.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to the QT, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest national, state, Rugby League, AFL and entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by clicking here.