Snake catcher's close call with Charlie Brown

CHARLIE Brown is one sassy snake.

Undeterred by Ipswich snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson's years of snake handling experience, the highly venomous Eastern Brown saw an opportunity to cut loose and bit Mr Wilkinson on the hand on the weekend.

The snake was part of Mr Wilkson's captive collection and lunged at him, latching onto his hand during a routine Friday night enclosure clean.

Proving it can happen to anyone at any time, Mr Wilkinson launched into administering his own first aid, before deciding 'not to ride this one out'.

"I was cleaning out all my snake enclosures on Friday night and when I got to my Eastern Brown, she was last unfortunately, I lifted up her box to pull her out of the enclosure and next thing I knew, she latched onto my hand," Mr Wilkinson, Ipswich Snake Catchers 24/7 owner, said.

"I wrapped a snake wrap bandage straight over the area and I put a second one over that then I sat down and remained clam. I started feeling a bit nauseous so I thought I had better go to the hospital, I'm not going to ride this one out."

Fortunately, the injury was a dry bite.

He said extensive tests at the hospital cleared him of any serious harm.

"I got to the hospital and they took me straight through and started doing all my bloods but lucky it was just a dry bite, so there was no venom from her," Mr Wilkinson said.

"When she first got me, I panicked a little bit but once I threw her away I knew I had to remain calm and put a bandage on. I think the mistake I made was I left her to last and I used the vacuum for the first time to clean out the enclosures so I think he noise and vibration might have ticked her off a little bit. When I got to her she was quite stressed and ready to go."

He said his own close call was proof proper first aid training was vital in emergencies.

"I think the word has gotten out now about the pressure immobilisation so applying the pressure bandage and then laying down or sitting down and being as calm as possible. It travels through the lymphatic system first, so the more you move, the more your heart pumps and the faster it will travel through," he said.

"A common mistake is applying the pressure bandage too tight, you don't want to cut off circulation because the venom isn't in the blood stream, it's in your lymphatic system, so cutting off circulation is not helping, it's causing more dramas later down the track.

Eastern Brown snake

"Death was a possibility but the chances of dying from a snake bite are quite small if you use the proper first aid. I wasn't worried about dying on Friday night."

Mr Wilkinson has kept snakes in captivity for some years, but Charlie was introduced to his collection only five months ago.

"The Eastern Brown is the second most venomous snake in the world and they have a very bad reputation. They have very toxic venom but when they bite you often don't feel it because it's very quick and it's basically a painless bite, people don't realise they have been bitten," he said.

"It can make you nauseous, light-headed and your vision can go funny and internal bleeding is also a risk."

It wasn't the first time Mr Wilkinson had been bitten, having encountered a Spotted Black snake in early 2017.

"I was pretty relieved because the last time I received anti venom I had an adverse reaction to it so I didn't want to go through that again," he said.

Ipswich Snake Catchers 24/7 owner Brandon Wilkinson with his attacker Charlie Brown.

"The first time was a spotted Black snake and that did venomate me so I needed the anti-venom. It swelled up."

Mr Wilkinson went back to work on Saturday and was re-acquainted with Charlie Brown on Sunday without incident.