Snake-catcher's associate glad 'sad chapter' is over

Dallas Holland's partner, Tina Morley and his mother Julie Reid outside the Brisbane court. Morley was back in court two days later, this time as part of a trio of drug offenders including a snake catcher and his uncle. Liam Kidston

THE fiancee of a truckie killed in a crash was among three people handed jail terms for drug offences on Friday.

Tina Joy Morley, 41, shared the dock at Brisbane Supreme Court with an Ipswich snake catcher and his uncle.

Morley was there just two days after coming to court for a different reason - the sentencing of the driver who caused the death of her partner Dallas Holland in January last year.

Outside court on Friday, Morley said it had been a terrible week with the sentencing of truck driver Scott David Madill and facing court herself.

"It's a sad chapter in life over.”

But she could now start a new chapter, after her 12-month jail sentence for supplying ice in Goodna was immediately suspended.

"I'm glad it's over,” Morley said.

Justice Peter Flanagan said Morley had taken rehab courses and had a truck that could be used for a viable business.

Morley appeared on Friday alongside John Robert Allan Hickson and his uncle, Allan John Hickson.

The court heard 29-year-old John, a snake removalist and breeder, came to police attention in late 2015.

Prosecutor Noel Needham said John failed to change his ways after an appearance at Ipswich Magistrates Court for supplying ice that year.

The court heard Morley raised concerns with the snake removalist about his problems with the law.

Instead of leaving the drug world, the younger Hickson replied that he just had to be smarter and avoid detection in future.

But police had applied for warrants on his phone activities and after months of investigation, found dozens of messages implicating him in drug dealing.

The snake breeder pleaded guilty to trafficking ice and cannabis.

The supreme court heard John was raised in a good environment but marijuana use and mental illness had created problems for him.

He had avoided drugs lately and his mother and a family friend supplied references to Justice Peter Flanagan.

He was given four years' jail and will be eligible for parole on May 30, 2019.

John's uncle Allan, 45, supplied ice and marijuana, including to a 15-year-old relative who requested the drugs.

The elder Hickson had served 145 days in pre-sentence custody.

He was given two years' jail and is eligible for parole on April 10 this year. -NewsRegional