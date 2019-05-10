Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Susan Muller has snapped photos of a snake killed while trying to eat a cane toad in her Woree garden. Picture: SUSAN MULLER
Susan Muller has snapped photos of a snake killed while trying to eat a cane toad in her Woree garden. Picture: SUSAN MULLER
Offbeat

Hungry snake meets end after taking on cane toad

by Peter Carruthers
10th May 2019 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HUNGRY snake has been photographed by a local wildlife enthusiast biting off more than it can swallow.

Quite literally, the snake - after capturing a cane toad in its mouth - succumbed to the toxin contained in sacks behind the amphibian's head.

A common tree snake had bitten off more than it can chew by trying to swallow a cane toad. Picture: SUSAN MULLER
A common tree snake had bitten off more than it can chew by trying to swallow a cane toad. Picture: SUSAN MULLER


Peter Shanahan, a Kuranda biologist specialising in the study of tropical fauna, identified the snake as a slaty grey.

"He would be eating it and the rear fangs are meant to stun and knock the prey out," he said.

That was to stop prey boring through the side because the snake was not very thick, he said.

"An animal could get out of the snake by chewing its way through."

He said for this reason common tree snakes used a mild toxin to immobilise prey prior to swallowing.

Mr Shanahan said one species of snake, the keelback, was commonly known to be immune to cane toad toxin, while other animals had learnt to prey on toxic toads by eating around the glands responsible for containing the poison.

The photos were taken by Susan Muller on Wednesday morning in the garden of her Woree home.

"It has definitely bitten off more than it can chew," she said.

Ms Muller said she felt bad for the snake, killed by an introduced pest while trying to get a feed.

"Wildlife always excite me, unfortunately this one was dead."

Ms Muller said both the snake and the toad ended up dead.

More Stories

animals education environment photography quirky wildlife

Top Stories

    Urgent alert for missing baby girl

    Urgent alert for missing baby girl

    News An amber alert has been issued for a three-month-old baby girl and her father after they have not been seen since Tuesday.

    • 10th May 2019 9:36 AM
    Horse trainer Ben Currie cops four-year ban

    premium_icon Horse trainer Ben Currie cops four-year ban

    Horses Horse trainer Ben Currie cops four-year ban

    • 10th May 2019 9:26 AM
    'Hoons' show massive ignorance on Facebook

    premium_icon 'Hoons' show massive ignorance on Facebook

    Opinion We got an interesting reaction on Facebook to our yarn.

    • 10th May 2019 9:00 AM
    'Stop immigration, welfare for single mums': Blair candidate

    premium_icon 'Stop immigration, welfare for single mums': Blair candidate

    Politics Ipswich candidate has more than one controversial policy idea.