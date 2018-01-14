Snail mail provides the first notice your home is NBN ready

The infrastructure project continues to roll out across Ipswich

The infrastructure project continues to roll out across Ipswich Contributed

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

A LETTER in the mail will be the first notice residents receive that their home is ready for the National Broadband Network.

The infrastructure project continues to roll out across Ipswich and is expected to connect 26,500 properties within the next few months.

NBN Co spokeswoman Lynette Keep said people could check the status of the network by visiting nbn.com.au/check.

"Once your premises is ready for services, you will be able to see a list of the available providers in your area to assist with choosing the right NBN provider and plan for you,” she said.

"To get the best NBN experience, contact your preferred service provider about the options that are available to your premises.

"It's important to think about choices you have not just on price and data, but also speed tiers available.”

The package selected by residents will affect the speed of the property's internet.

"It's important to talk to your preferred service provider about finding the right package and plan to suit your needs,” Ms Keep said.

Once the network becomes available at a home or business people will have 18 months to make the switch before the existing network will be turned off.

"If you choose not to switch to the NBN, ask your preferred service provider about options such as mobile phone and/or mobile broadband,” Ms Keep said.

With existing copper scheduled to be switched off, Ms Keep reminded residents the network could also affect residents' other services.

"It's critical that you talk to your device providers for any other landline services such as medical alarms, eftpos, fire and lift, or fax machines,” she said.

"It's vital that people understand that switching to the NBN is not automatic - residents and businesses need to contact their preferred service provider and place an order to move their landline phone and internet services over to the NBN.”

She said once a premises had switched, the NBN would "provide a range of benefits for homes and businesses such as improved opportunities to work from home, better access to online education tools and more options for on-demand entertainment”.

"For businesses, be it e-commerce, sending and receiving files, accessing online services - all aspects will be faster and more efficient with the NBN.”