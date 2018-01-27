Snackable fruit is perfect for school

MARKET TIME: Vitamin C-packed cherries, blueberries and strawberries are in good supply and make ideal snacks for little hands, while Chinchilla-grown rockmelon and watermelon are hitting their peak now.

AS PARENTS all over Queensland celebrate school returning, we understand that the task of preparing children's lunch boxes may not be quite as joyful.

The Brisbane Produce Market has your back, with a huge supply of snackable fruit that's perfect for busy kids.

Stone fruit continue to shine, with yellow and white nectarines and peaches offering great flavour and value.

Plums are also in good supply, while we're seeing excellent-quality apricots arriving from Tasmania.

Vitamin C-packed cherries, blueberries and strawberries are in good supply and make ideal snacks for little hands, while Chinchilla-grown rockmelon and watermelon are hitting their peak now.

Make the kids' day by including sliced mango in their lunch - there are plenty of R2E2 and calypso in supply, or look for the new pearl variety (a hybrid of kensington pride and keitt varieties) from Mareeba.

Keen to try something different?

We recommend the achacha, an exotic tropical fruit that originated in Bolivia and is now grown in the Townsville region.

Tasting like a mangosteen, achacha (which translates as 'honey kiss') is particularly good served cold or frozen in sorbets and cocktails.

Avocado lovers will notice they're still in tight supply and expensive, but keep an eye out for the Shepard variety - the first fruit from the Atherton Tablelands will be hitting the market any day now.

This week, the heat continues to impact vegetables such as cucumber, capsicum, cauliflower, zucchini and broccoli.

Herbs are also suffering, so basil is difficult to find and parsley is almost four times the usual price.

We have a plentiful supply of locally grown vegies including large beetroot from the Darling Downs, shallots from the Lockyer Valley, and shallots and silverbeet from Stanthorpe.

For a quick and easy pie, combine chopped shallots and silverbeet with crumbled feta, grated cheddar and five beaten eggs, then top with filo pastry and bake.

Sweet potatoes, Lebanese eggplant, tomatoes, and corn are all top quality and reasonably priced.

With an oversupply leading to bargain prices, this week's top buys are potatoes and pumpkins.

While it might not be the weather for roast dinners, use baked vegies to bulk up your favourite summer salads.

