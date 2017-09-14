25°
News

Ipswich fine foods showcased to Asian buyers

Emma Clarke
by

IPSWICH businesses specialising in bakery products, snacks and confectionery, processed nuts, ice cream and desserts and drinks will put their goods on the table for their slice in a bounty of export opportunities into China and Hong Kong.

The city will host a Queensland Fine Food Showcase for key buyers from China and Hong Kong representing supermarkets, e-commerce platforms, importers and food servicing companies.

The last of the two mini-showcase events for Hong Kong buyers will wrap up today.

Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Curtis Pitt said companies had been selected to pitch their products to buyers coming to Queensland en route to the Sydney Fine Food show.

"Sixteen exhibitors will have their products on show for the Chinese buyers and around 20 Queensland businesses will be exhibiting for the Hong Kong buyers," he said.

"The Chinese buyers are specifically here looking for bakery products, snacks and confectionery, processed nuts, ice cream and desserts, beverages and processed and packaged food.

"Hong Kong has fewer import restrictions and the buyers are looking for seafood, meat, dairy and milk products as well as functional foods."

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said the Queensland Trade and Investment Strategy 2017-2022 had a strong regional focus.

"Building on our local strengths is vital for the future economic performance of Ipswich," she said.

Topics:  ipswich business

Ipswich Queensland Times
NEW SHOPS: Exciting businesses move into Ipswich centre

NEW SHOPS: Exciting businesses move into Ipswich centre

While it's great news for shoppers, and for the overall look of the centre, Ms Myers said job hunters could also benefit.

Paris, Milan dream one step closer for 14-year-old model

Nevaya Adkins

Nevaya Adkins taking strides to world runway

LNP vows to review major highways across SEQ

The LNP has not committed any money to building new routes

Fate of Jayde Kendall's killer now in jury's hands

Brenden Bennetts is charged with the murder of 16-year-old Jayde Kendall whose body was found on an Upper Tenthill property, near Gatton in 2015.

Sexual misadventure could explain schoolgirl's death, defence says.

Local Partners