Ipswich fine foods showcased to Asian buyers

IPSWICH businesses specialising in bakery products, snacks and confectionery, processed nuts, ice cream and desserts and drinks will put their goods on the table for their slice in a bounty of export opportunities into China and Hong Kong.

The city will host a Queensland Fine Food Showcase for key buyers from China and Hong Kong representing supermarkets, e-commerce platforms, importers and food servicing companies.

The last of the two mini-showcase events for Hong Kong buyers will wrap up today.

Treasurer and Minister for Trade and Investment Curtis Pitt said companies had been selected to pitch their products to buyers coming to Queensland en route to the Sydney Fine Food show.

"Sixteen exhibitors will have their products on show for the Chinese buyers and around 20 Queensland businesses will be exhibiting for the Hong Kong buyers," he said.

"The Chinese buyers are specifically here looking for bakery products, snacks and confectionery, processed nuts, ice cream and desserts, beverages and processed and packaged food.

"Hong Kong has fewer import restrictions and the buyers are looking for seafood, meat, dairy and milk products as well as functional foods."

Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller said the Queensland Trade and Investment Strategy 2017-2022 had a strong regional focus.

"Building on our local strengths is vital for the future economic performance of Ipswich," she said.